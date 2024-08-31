Gunmen Attack Hospital In Istanbul Wounding 5 People -- Governor
ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Unknown gunmen on Saturday attacked a hospital in the Istanbul district of Bahcelievler in the city European sector, Governor Davut Gul said in a statement.
Gul said that a Police officer and two security personnel were among the wounded in the attack, carried out by unknown gunmen. He indicated that the injuries were not life-threatening.
According to media reports, the attackers opened fire in the emergency ward before fleeing. Bullets hit ambulance vehicles and several cars.
In past identical incidents, the authorities held notorious groups namely the so-called Islamic State and separatist Kurds responsible for the violent incidents. (end)
