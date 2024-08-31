Top Cop Reviews Security Preparedness In Jammu Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Aug 31 (IANS) Additional Director General of (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, conducted a comprehensive review on Saturday of the security and law and order arrangements in Jammu district, ahead of the Assembly in the union territory of J&K, an official said.

The meeting was held at the Hall of District Police Lines of Jammu, which was attended by DIG JSK (Jammu-Samba-Kathua) Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP Jammu Joginder Singh, besides other senior police officers of Jammu district.

"During the meeting, Anand Jain emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security throughout the electoral process. He directed all participants to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner," an official statement noted.

"The ADGP highlighted the need for robust coordination between different security agencies to address any potential challenges that may arise during the election period," it said.

The statement added that Anand Jain reviewed the deployment plans and directed that additional forces be mobilised in sensitive and vulnerable areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

"He also stressed the significance of intelligence gathering and timely sharing of information to preempt any security threats," the statement said

"The ADGP took stock of the district overall law and order situation and reviewed the readiness of the police force in terms of manpower, logistics, and resources. He instructed the officers to maintain high visibility in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that security checks and patrols are intensified," it read.

The ADGP also underscored the importance of community engagement and building trust between the police and the public.

"He urged officers to engage with communities and ensure their cooperation in maintaining law and order during the election period," the statement said.

"The meeting focused on the security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections. The ADGP sought inputs from the officers and planning to ensure safe and secure Assembly elections," it added.