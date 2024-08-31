Flour, Sugar Prices Down In Kabul Markets

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of Kazakh flour, Indian sugar, and liquefied decreased during the outgoing week in Kabul, but the rates of and cooking oil surged, sources said Saturday.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok said the price of petrol decreased from 65afs to 63afs a liter, but diesel remained unchanged at 66afs.

Mohammad Sharif, a liquefied gas seller in Kolola Pushta neighborhood, said the price of a kilogram of the commodity went down from 52afs to 50afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the prices of a 49-kilogram sack of Indian sugar decreased from 2,650afs to 2,550afs and 49-kilogram sack of Kazakhstani flour from 1,600afs to 1,580afs.

And the rate of a 16 liters tin of Malaysian cooking oil went up from 1,400afs to 1,450afs.

But the rate of a 24-kilogarm bag of Pakistani rice remained unchanged at 2,600afs, and a kilogram of African black tea at 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea at 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dehna-i-Bagh Market, put the retail price of a 49-kilogram bag of Kazakh flour at 1,630afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,600afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,500afs, one kilogram of black tea for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs, he added.

Gold prices up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweler in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold increased from 4,600afs to 4,650afs and the same amount of the Russian variety surged from 3,600afs to 3,650afs.

Afghani, dollar parity

Haji Hussain, owner of Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 70.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees consumed 248afs.

Last week, one US dollar was accounted for 70.80afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees for 250afs.

