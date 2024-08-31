'100 Days Of Health' Campaign Provides Over 47 Million Free Services In 30 Days

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, announced that 47,431,927 medical services were provided through the“100 Days of Health” campaign from the launch of the second version, on 31 July 2024, until 30 August.





The campaign provided 550,210 services on Friday, according to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the of Health and Population. He added that according to the division of services of various sectors, agencies and initiatives, the“100 Days of Health” campaign provided 115, 604 services, through the primary care and family planning sector.





Abdel Ghaffar added that the campaign provided 157,363 services through the therapeutic care sector, in addition to providing 50,540 services under the presidential initiatives for public health. The preventive medicine sector provided 6,467 services, in addition to providing 42,747 services through the hospitals of the Secretariat of Specialized Medical Centers.





He pointed out that the campaign provided 17,561 services through the units affiliated with the General Authority for Hospitals and Educational Institutes. In comparison, the Mental Health Support Initiative provided 80,439 services, while the hospitals and clinics of the General Authority for Health Insurance provided 11,130 services.





Abdel Ghaffar further said that the Ambulance Authority provided 3,953 ambulance services. At the same time, the specialized medical councils issued 1,195 treatment decisions at the state's expense, while the hospitals of the Therapeutic Foundation provided 8,743 services.





Moreover, the“100 Days of Health” campaign provided health awareness and education services to 54,468 citizens, through community outreach teams spread across public areas, clubs and malls in the governorates, to raise awareness and direct citizens to receive the services provided by the campaign, in addition to holding educational seminars and awareness activities.