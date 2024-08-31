EDWARD Transportation Celebrates Victory At 2024 Best Of Florida Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EDWARD Transportation, a premier car service based in Northeastern Florida and extending into the Golden Isles of Southeast Georgia, is thrilled to announce its recent victory at the 2024 Best of Florida Awards. This accolade, awarded through the votes of loyal customers, marks a significant milestone in the company's journey of excellence. This is the second year in a row that Edward has won Best of Florida!



Founded in May 2016 by Edward C. Tracey, EDWARD Transportation was born from a desire to offer more than just transportation-it was about creating a reliable, personable service deeply integrated into the local community. With a background in logistics, Edward envisioned a company where quality service and personal connection would be the driving forces. Fast forward to today, and that vision has not only materialized but flourished, as evidenced by their 1,100 5-star Google reviews and over 10,000 passengers served.



“Our success is rooted in a simple philosophy: 'We Love People,'” says Edward. This motto has guided EDWARD Transportation in every aspect of its operations, from expanding its services to engaging with the communities it serves. The company is a proud member of several chambers of commerce, including the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, further solidifying its role as a cornerstone of the local area.



In February 2022, EDWARD Transportation expanded its services by acquiring Golden Isles Executive Transportation of Saint Simon's Island, GA. This strategic move allowed the company to broaden its offerings, including luxury transportation and concierge rideshare services, alongside airport transfers, wedding transportation, and more. This evolution from a straightforward car service into a comprehensive transportation solution underscores their commitment to meeting the diverse needs of their clients. Securing the Best of Florida Award for a second straight year, EDWARD Transportation continues to demonstrate its dedication to delivering exceptional service and community care.



Winning the 2024 Best of Florida Award is not just a feather in their cap-it's a recognition of years of hard work, dedication, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. In an industry with plenty of options, EDWARD Transportation has distinguished itself through a steadfast commitment to quality and community.



As EDWARD Transportation continues to serve the Northeastern Florida and Southeastern Georgia regions, their focus remains on delivering exceptional service. They are not merely transporting passengers; they are building lasting relationships grounded in trust and care.



For more information Click Here.



EDWARD Transportation

EDWARD Transportation

+1 888-517-0599

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.