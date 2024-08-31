AUCC Inaugural Program Graduates 16 Scholars From 11 HBCU's Across The Country

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Atlanta University Center Consortium Center for Excellence in Public and Service held its first A.T.I. Summer Leadership Training where the goal was

empowering HBCU students to become leaders in government service.

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new school year begins over a dozen students are beginning with a new perspective of what government service looks like as a career. AUCC's CFE was established in 2023 through a $2M grant secured by Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) to fund a Center to train HBCU students for a wide range of public service careers. The Atlanta University Center Consortium Center for Excellence in Public Service is the first designed for HBCU students.

This summer, a groundbreaking 8-week training program unfolded, offering an unparalleled journey for scholars and setting a new standard for experiential learning. The program, an immersive blend of professional development and hands-on experience, included a transformative week in Washington, D.C., where participants were in the heart of American political and federal systems, interacting with nearly two dozen federal agencies, from the CDC to the Department of Homeland Security, and even the Pentagon-this cohort of students was the first group of HBCU students to be hosted by the office.

Dr. Anika A. Evans, Program Manager for CFE, "This summer has been nothing short of transformative, informative, and exhilarating. Witnessing the dedication and passion of the A.T.I. Scholars has been truly heart-warming. These remarkable young leaders are not only committed to public service but are also embodying a higher standard of service and leadership."

According to Dr. Evans, over this intensive program, students delved into a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip them with essential skills for the future. The training covered a broad spectrum of topics including federal resume building, Office Etiquette, Public Speaking, and the Foundations of American Political Systems. This holistic approach not only sharpened their professional skills but also provided them with a deep understanding of the mechanisms driving our nation's governance, she explained.

Applications for the next round of the A.T.I. Leadership Cohort will open in Fall 2024. For updates and more information, follow CFE on LinkedIn and HBCUs and federal agencies interested in collaboration or learning more about engagement opportunities can contact the department at [email protected] and

