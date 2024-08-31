Formula 1: Lando Norris Claims Pole In Monza As Mclaren Locks Out Front Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Monza, Aug 31 (IANS) Lando Norris secured a stunning pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two as team-mate Oscar Piastri joined him at the front of the grid.

The McLaren duo capitalised on their impressive pace to outshine championship leader Max Verstappen, who could only manage seventh place in a surprising twist to the weekend at Monza.

Norris showcased his prowess in the final segment of qualifying (Q3), setting a blistering time of 1:19.327, which proved unmatchable. He had already laid down a marker with his first run in Q3, but his second lap further cemented his pole position.

Piastri, continuing his strong form in his rookie season, was just a tenth behind Norris, securing his spot on the front row and completing a remarkable day for McLaren.

George Russell was the closest challenger to McLaren's dominance, but he couldn't prevent them from locking out the front row. The Mercedes driver ended up third, just 0.004 seconds behind Piastri, in what was one of the tightest qualifying sessions of the season.

Max Verstappen, who has been virtually unbeatable this season, struggled to find grip in his Red Bull during Q3. The championship leader, who came into the weekend with a commanding 70-point lead over Norris, could only manage seventh on the grid.

If Verstappen is unable to make significant progress in Sunday's race, his advantage could be reduced substantially, adding an unexpected twist to the championship battle.

Ferrari, racing at their home circuit with high hopes, were left disappointed as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth, respectively. Despite bringing a major upgrade for their home event, the Scuderia couldn't match the pace of McLaren or Mercedes.

Leclerc, in particular, expressed frustration with his car's performance in the slow-speed chicanes, but both Ferrari drivers will be eager to challenge for podium positions in front of the passionate Tifosi on race day.

Lewis Hamilton, in his Mercedes, managed to qualify in sixth, just ahead of Verstappen. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez, in the second Red Bull, was eighth, narrowly behind his team-mate. The top ten was rounded out by Williams' Alex Albon and Haas' Nico Hulkenberg, who both delivered strong performances.

The qualifying session had been closely contested throughout, with Norris topping Q1 and Hamilton leading the way in Q2. However, it was Norris who delivered when it mattered most in Q3, setting up an exciting race at Monza, where a four-team battle for victory now seems likely.