(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a match filled with drama and controversy, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on Saturday, with both teams dropping points despite their strong starts to the season.

Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, began the game with intent, quickly asserting dominance. Bukayo Saka, who was a central figure in Arsenal's attacking play, tested Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen within the opening two minutes. Saka's energetic start was a sign of things to come as Arsenal controlled possession and continued to pressure the Seagulls' defense.

Brighton's challenge was compounded by an early injury to midfielder James Milner, who had to be substituted after just 15 minutes. Despite this setback, Brighton began to find their rhythm midway through the first half, with Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh both trying their luck against Arsenal's defense.

However, it was Arsenal who capitalized on their dominance seven minutes before halftime. A long ball from the Arsenal defense found Bukayo Saka, who deftly flicked it to Kai Havertz. Havertz, showing composure, lobbed the ball over the advancing Verbruggen to give Arsenal a deserved lead.

The second half saw a shift in momentum as Brighton capitalized on a crucial turning point. Declan Rice, who had been booked earlier in the match, was shown a second yellow card for what the referee deemed a deliberate delay of the game by kicking the ball away. With Arsenal now down to ten men, Brighton seized the opportunity to level the score.

Just ten minutes after the red card, Brighton's Yankuba Minteh had his shot parried by Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, but Joao Pedro was on hand to score the rebound and equalize for the Seagulls. The goal was a reward for Brighton's increased control of the game as they pressed for a second goal.

Brighton continued to dominate possession, putting Arsenal under considerable pressure as the Gunners switched to a back five in an attempt to defend their point. Despite their numerical advantage, Brighton struggled to break down the resolute Arsenal defense. Both Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka had opportunities to restore Arsenal's lead but were thwarted by Verbruggen's saves.

As the match approached its conclusion, Brighton remained persistent, but their efforts to find a winner were in vain. Arsenal's resilience and defensive organization allowed them to secure a draw, with the Seagulls left to rue missed opportunities.

The match ended with both teams sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw, a result that reflects the contentious nature of the game. Arsenal's strong first-half performance and a controversial red card for Declan Rice were key moments, while Brighton's second-half pressure and Joao Pedro's equalizer ensured a fair share of the points.