Partners Should Help Ukraine Win War - Danish PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The partners should change the discourse regarding the vision of the goals of their assistance to Ukraine from preventing its defeat to ensuring its victory.

That's according to the Prime of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, who spoke at the GLOBSEC Forum in Prague on August 31, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Partners have been long bogged in the discourse around not allowing Ukraine to lose the war with Russia, the prime minister believes, adding that this should be changed to discussions of giving Ukraine the opportunity to prevail.

She is sure that the partners should provide Ukraine with everything the embattled nation requires because this is the only way for Ukraine to prevail against the extremely aggressive Russia. Also, partners should stop restricting the use of their weapons against targets inside Russia, Frederiksen believes.

The politician called out the "red lines" in the issue of providing Ukraine with weapons and permission to use them as a big mistake because Ukrainians should be able to defend themselves, which involves the right to use weapons against the enemy.

The Prime Minister said that she is proud that Danish F-16s are currently operating successfully in Ukraine, and regretted that the decision on their handover had taken so long.

She noted she had been ready to hand them over from the outset of the war, recalling that the Danish government set no restrictions on the use of their fighter jets.

Frederiksen considers Russia as the biggest threat and sees no signs in its behavior that would indicate willingness to stop the war against Ukraine. The West's "permission" for Russia to take 20% of Ukrainian territory would not satisfy Moscow's appetites and would not bring its behavior back to normal, instead only encouraging continued aggression in Ukraine, and perhaps also against other countries, including NATO Allies.

Allies must be honest that there is no alternative but for Ukraine to win the war, the Danish prime minister believes. She notes that, if Russia wins, the West will all lose, not only in Europe, but in the whole world.

Earlier, Frederiksen and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen received the Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Prize for their contribution to international cooperation.

The GLOBSEC Forum is being hosted by Prague. Nearly 2,000 participants from nearly 70 countries have been invited, including from Ukraine.