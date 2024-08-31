CENTCOM Reports Successful Raid In Iraq, 15 ISIS Operatives Killed
Date
8/31/2024 9:16:09 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that its forces, in
collaboration with the Iraqi Security Forces, conducted a
successful raid in western Iraq on August 29, resulting in the
deaths of 15 Islamic State (ISIS) operatives. According to
Azernews , citing Al Arabiya, the operation
targeted an armed ISIS cell equipped with weapons, grenades, and
explosive "suicide" belts.
CENTCOM also noted that there were no civilian casualties during
the raid. However, seven American troops were injured, with five
wounded during the operation and two others hurt in falls, as
reported by the Associated Press. A U.S. military official stated
that all injured personnel are in stable condition.
MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.