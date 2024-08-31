عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CENTCOM Reports Successful Raid In Iraq, 15 ISIS Operatives Killed

CENTCOM Reports Successful Raid In Iraq, 15 ISIS Operatives Killed


8/31/2024 9:16:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that its forces, in collaboration with the Iraqi Security Forces, conducted a successful raid in western Iraq on August 29, resulting in the deaths of 15 Islamic State (ISIS) operatives. According to Azernews , citing Al Arabiya, the operation targeted an armed ISIS cell equipped with weapons, grenades, and explosive "suicide" belts.

CENTCOM also noted that there were no civilian casualties during the raid. However, seven American troops were injured, with five wounded during the operation and two others hurt in falls, as reported by the Associated Press. A U.S. military official stated that all injured personnel are in stable condition.

MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622217


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search