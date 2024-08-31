Moraes Revises VPN Ban as Brazil Debates Digital Rights Amid Legal Battle with Musk

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant reversal, Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of the Brazilian Supreme Court, changed his stance on VPN usage.



Initially, he enforced strict measures against VPNs for accessing Elon Musk's platform, X. This was formerly known as Twitter.



Tech giants like and Apple had to block VPN access. VPNs help users remain anonymous by masking IP addresses. This decision sparked intense debate about digital rights in Brazil.



Countries like Belarus, Iran, Iraq, and Turkmenistan ban VPNs outright. China and Russia, control VPN use tightly. Amid these discussions, Moraes amended the strict measures.







The new directive appeared on the Supreme Court's website. It paused the enforcement of restrictions.



X Brasil now has a chance to present its case. This adjustment allows stakeholders to avoid disruption in Brazil's telecommunications.



Moraes imposed a daily fine of R$ 50,000 (about $8,000). This fine targets those using VPNs to access the social network.



The fine underscores the intent to regulate digital traffic. Moraes aims to maintain judicial oversight.



Enhanced and forced citizen surveillance in Brazil could have significant repercussions for the nation's reputation, particularly given its self-portrait as a steadfast democracy.



This judicial conflict is part of a broader battle between Musk and Brazilian authorities.



Moraes escalated the situation by suspending X and freezin Musk's financial assets in Brazil. This includes Starlink , which provides crucial internet services.



The legal tension highlights challenges between tech companies and national governance. Content regulation and freedom of expression are central issues.



The ongoing saga has attracted attention from various quarters. The U.S. Embassy expressed concerns about free speech.



These judicial disputes with Musk raise global debates. The balance between state sovereignty, legal compliance, and digital freedom remains contentious.



Moraes Revises VPN Ban as Brazil Debates Digital Rights Amid Legal Battle with Musk

MENAFN31082024007421016031ID1108622177