Tesla Is Offering Rs 28,000 Per Day For Walking 7 Hours; How To Apply?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tesla is offering a unique job opportunity where you can earn $340 per day by walking for 7 hours. The job involves data collection for humanoid robot training and comes with benefits like insurance and pension. Learn more about this intriguing opportunity.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, needs no introduction. Thousands aspire to work for his company. The craze for Tesla cars in the electric car segment is unparalleled.

Recently, Elon Musk's Tesla announced a unique job. They are offering a salary of Rs. 28,000 ($340) for walking seven hours a day. That means you earn Rs. 4,000 per hour.

There is no office work in this job. The main duty is to walk for a specified time every day. Moreover, facilities like health insurance and pension are also available. This job is available in America.

Moreover, the minimum qualification for this job is passing 5th grade. This job, called "Data Collection Operator," is part of Tesla's efforts to train humanoid robots using motion capture technology.

Employees joining this job have to wear motion capture suits and virtual reality headsets. They will be paid approximately Rs. 4,000 ($48) per hour for this. This job is designed to collect and analyze data to improve the performance of robots.

They have to collect and analyze this data. After that, they have to prepare detailed reports based on their observations. Applicants for this role should have expertise in data collection and analysis.

Applicants must fulfil certain conditions to be eligible. They should have a height of 5'7" to 5'11". Moreover, they should have experience in virtual reality technology. This job is currently only available in America.

Moreover, the salary ranges from Rs. 2,120 to Rs. 4,000 per hour depending on qualifications and skills. Experts say that this job offers a unique opportunity for those interested in robotics and artificial intelligence.