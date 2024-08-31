Coolie: Shruti Haasan Joins Rajnikanth Starrer; FIRST Look Poster OUT [PICTURE]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie are sparing no effort in generating hype for the film. Recently, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been making continuous announcements about the star cast, driving fans into a frenzy. On Friday, Kanagaraj shared an official character poster of a new addition to the cast, Preethi. The joining the in this role is Shruti Haasan, marking her first collaboration with the superstar.

The character poster, which Lokesh Kanagaraj shared on the social X, features Shruti Haasan as Preethi. In the poster, she is seen with a serious expression, holding a shovel, dressed in a simple suit with her hair half-tied, a middle parting, and a bindi on her forehead. Kanagaraj expressed his enthusiasm for her addition to the cast, welcoming her on board.

Shruti Haasan responded with excitement, expressing that she was thrilled to join the team. Fans also showed their love and eagerness for her involvement in the film.

Coolie is expected to be a big-budget film, boasting a stellar cast that includes not only Rajinikanth and Shruti Haasan but also prominent actors like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Mahendran. On actor Nagarjuna's 69th birthday, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a poster of his character, Simon, along with birthday wishes and a warm welcome to the cast.

There are rumors that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan may make a cameo appearance in the film, though no official confirmation has been provided. The film's release date remains undisclosed, and shooting commenced in July this year. While there were speculations that Coolie might be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), similar to Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, Kanagaraj has clarified that it will be a stand-alone film.