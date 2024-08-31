Watch: Rishab Shetty Visits Udupi Temple With Jr NTR And His Family; Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian icons Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty were spotted together in Mangaluru on Saturday, August 31, alongside filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The trio, joined by Jr NTR's family, also visited a temple in Udupi to seek blessings from the Lord. Several social videos show Jr. NTR, his family, Rishab Shetty, and Prashanth Neel arriving at Mangaluru airport. The actors may be seen having a casual discussion.

The 'Devara' looked elegant in all-blue, while Rishab dressed traditionally in a white shirt and veshti.

In a video posted on X, Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty, and Prashanth Neel are seen visiting Udupi's Shri Krishna Matha Temple. Tarak, his mother, and wife may all be seen praising the Lord in the video. Rishab may be seen in the rear.

On the job front, Jr NTR is preparing for his forthcoming film, 'Devara: Part One', which co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. 'Devara: Part One', directed by Koratala Siva, will open in cinemas on September 27.

Rishab Shetty, on the other hand, is presently filming the 'Kantara' sequel. He received the National Award for his performance in 'Kantara: Part One'.



