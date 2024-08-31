عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Anupama Spoiler Alert: Will Anu Exit After Vanraj? SHOCKING Twist

Anupama Spoiler Alert: Will Anu Exit After Vanraj? SHOCKING Twist


8/31/2024 8:23:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anupama is gearing up for high drama. Will Anu exit after Vanraj? Let's check out what's in store for viewers after Vanraj's exit

Anupama Spoiler alert: Will Anu exit after Vanraj? SHOCKING twist

Anupama is gearing up for high drama. Will Anu exit after Vanraj? Let's check out what's in store for viewers after Vanraj's exit


Anupama Spoiler Alert: Will Anu Exit After Vanraj? SHOCKING Twist Image

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the role of Vanraj in the show, had revealed that he has left the show


Anupama Spoiler Alert: Will Anu Exit After Vanraj? SHOCKING Twist Image

There were reports that Sudhanshu Pandey left because of Rupali Ganguly. Meanwhile, now the news is coming that after Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly is also going to leave


Anupama Spoiler Alert: Will Anu Exit After Vanraj? SHOCKING Twist Image

According to the recent promo, Rupali Ganguly's character is going to die soon. This is the reason why Rupali's fans are speculating that she is going to be dropped from the show


Anupama Spoiler Alert: Will Anu Exit After Vanraj? SHOCKING Twist Image

It will be shown that Megha will stab Anupama to get Adhya. When Toshu takes her to the hospital, the doctor will tell Anuj that there is very little chance of survival


Anupama Spoiler Alert: Will Anu Exit After Vanraj? SHOCKING Twist Image

Anuj will go to the temple and pray for her. During this, Anupama will appear to him there and say that even though she may leave, she will always be with him every moment.


Anupama Spoiler Alert: Will Anu Exit After Vanraj? SHOCKING Twist Image

In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether Anupama and Anuj's love story will really come to an end, whether the doctors will be able to save her or not

MENAFN31082024007385015968ID1108622167


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search