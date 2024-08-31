Anupama Spoiler alert: Will Anu exit after Vanraj? SHOCKING twist

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anupama is gearing up for high drama. Will Anu exit after Vanraj? Let's check out what's in store for viewers after Vanraj's exit

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the role of Vanraj in the show, had revealed that he has left the show

There were reports that Sudhanshu Pandey left because of Rupali Ganguly. Meanwhile, now the news is coming that after Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly is also going to leave

According to the recent promo, Rupali Ganguly's character is going to die soon. This is the reason why Rupali's fans are speculating that she is going to be dropped from the show

It will be shown that Megha will stab Anupama to get Adhya. When Toshu takes her to the hospital, the doctor will tell Anuj that there is very little chance of survival

Anuj will go to the temple and pray for her. During this, Anupama will appear to him there and say that even though she may leave, she will always be with him every moment.

In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether Anupama and Anuj's love story will really come to an end, whether the doctors will be able to save her or not