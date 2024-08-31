Restoration Of Article 370 First Step Towards Achieving Goal Of Autonomy: NC MP Aga Ruhullah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Member of Parliament and senior National leader, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Saturday said the restoration of Article 370 is not an end, but a first step towards the party's promise of restoration of autonomy.

Addressing a news conference here at Nawa-e-Subha, Mehdi as per the news agency KNO said that since the Peoples Party (PDP) has made it clear that it wants the of Kashmir, but it can't run away after making such a statement as it doesn't have the proper roadmap.“NC has a proper roadmap in this regard and it wants the proper restoration of autonomy here,” he said.

Mehdi further said that Kashmir is an unsettled issue and it needs to be resolved through proper dialogue between India and Pakistan.“People of J&K believe that settling the situation here permanently needs a proper dialogue,” he said.

He appealed the Service Selection Board (SSB) to review the centres allotted to the aspirants, saying that the candidates appearing in the examinations should get centres close to their residences so that they can get enough time for preparations.

He also questioned the Election Commission of India's (ECI) move of ordering the transfers of four district police chiefs and a deputy commissioner at a time when Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place.

“We wonder why these transfers are taking place when we are about to see polls and when MCC is in vogue,” Ruhullah said.

He said that NC has written a letter to ECI seeking reasons and an explanation of sorts as to what prompted them to order transfers of police officers at a time when Code of Conduct is in place.“I am surprised Baramulla SSP was transferred within 10 days only and a new one posted there. This is what we were worried about. During our meeting with the ECI in Srinagar, we were assured that no such step would be taken and parties would be given a level playing field,” the NC MP said.

He said that the party believes it is an attempt to tamper with the level playing field promised to the political parties by the ECI.“Isn't it surprising to see that a police officer who posted just ten days ago in Baramulla was replaced by a new one? Three more transfers were made and one deputy commissioner was also shifted,” the NC MP said.