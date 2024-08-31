Kuwait Army Chief Of Staff Inspects Military Units, Applauds Combat Readiness
KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain inspected several military units and sites this Saturday morning.
During his tour, Al-Mazeen stressed the importance of maintaining peak combat readiness and sharp vigilance, as highlighted in a press statement from the General Staff.
He commended the relentless efforts of the army personnel, commended their high level of preparedness, and underscored the need for continued commitment to safeguard the nation's security and stability. (end)
