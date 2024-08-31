Kuwait Min., Chinese Delegation Visit Mubarak Al Kabeer Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan paid an inspection visit on Saturday to the site of Mubaral Al Kabeer project on Bubiyan Island, along with some senior state officials and a visiting Chinese delegation.

The visit comes within the framework of Amiri directives on speeding up the implementation of the project, with the aim of creating a safe corridor and a commercial center in the region, Al-Mashaan told KUNA.

The visit is part of activating the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries last September on setting up a mechanism of developing; implementing, managing and operating the project, she elaborated.

It also helps brief the Chinese delegation on the final concept on ground that will enable it to implement the project with all phases at a level that meets the aspirations of the two countries' leaderships, she said.

Chain's delegation affirmed its keenness on accelerating the process of implementation to set up and develop Mubarak Al Kabeer Port to link it to the Road and Belt initiative, which has positive impacts on development and economic levels for Kuwait and its neighbors.

She pointed to ongoing talks with the Chinese government side regarding the start of completing the port, in enhancement of strategic cooperation and friendship frameworks in development and investment fields. (end)

