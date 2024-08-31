Israeli Occupation Army Continues To Launch Fourth-Day Offensive In Jenin Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: The Israeli forces, on Saturday, continued their fourth-day offensive in Jenin and West refugee camps followed by incursions and confrontations in areas across Hebron, Qalqilya and Tubas, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

WAFA added that the Israeli occupation still tighten their siege on Jenin city and the camp after sending further military reinforcements, simultaneously with snipers being deployed to house roofs while electricity continued to be cut off from large parts of the camp.

The occupation enforced curfew in the camp and mistreated the Palestinians after detaining several young men and children, while forcing families to leave their homes and ultimately converting them into military barracks.

Meanwhile, the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city witnessed a massive devastation that altered its features, after the occupation forces razed the streets, infrastructure, and parts of homes.