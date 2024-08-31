Israeli Occupation Army Continues To Launch Fourth-Day Offensive In Jenin Refugee Camp
Date
8/31/2024 8:02:36 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Occupied Jerusalem: The Israeli Occupation forces, on Saturday, continued their fourth-day offensive in Jenin and West bank refugee camps followed by incursions and confrontations in areas across Hebron, Qalqilya and Tubas, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.
WAFA added that the Israeli occupation soldiers still tighten their siege on Jenin city and the camp after sending further military reinforcements, simultaneously with snipers being deployed to house roofs while electricity continued to be cut off from large parts of the camp.
The occupation army enforced curfew in the camp and mistreated the Palestinians after detaining several young men and children, while forcing families to leave their homes and ultimately converting them into military barracks.
Meanwhile, the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city witnessed a massive devastation that altered its features, after the occupation forces razed the streets, infrastructure, and parts of homes.
MENAFN31082024000063011010ID1108622121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.