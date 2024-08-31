Day Of Mourning Declared In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, where six people died as a result of Aug 30 Russian bombardment, a day of mourning has been declared on August 31.

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov via Telegram , as Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched another deadly strike on Kharkiv. Six people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl. 80 people were injured, including 22 minors, among them a ten-month-old baby. My condolences to all those who lost their relatives and loved ones. Mourning has been announced in Kharkiv today," Terekhov wrote.

As reported earlier, on August 30, the Russian army struck five locations in Kharkiv with FAB-500 aerial bombs. 82 apartment buildings, 11 private households, three administrative buildings, two educational institutions, 47 retail establishments, 57 cars, two warehouses, 10 garages and company premises were damaged.

According to the Kharkiv authorities, six people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl, 97 people were injured, including 22 minors. The condition of five children is satisfactory, while the condition of a 17-year-old girl is severe.