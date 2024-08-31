عربي


Azerbaijani Paralympic Swimmer Advances To Paris 2024 Final

8/31/2024 7:16:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei progressed to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Azernews reports.

The swimmer qualified for the decisive stage in the Men's 100m Backstroke - S12, after timing 1.29 seconds.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes in 7 sports in the competition, which will continue until September 8. Another para taekwondo player Sabir Zeynalov (58 kilograms) won a bronze medal in the national team.

