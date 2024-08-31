Pooja Bedi Grills Salman Khan On His Signature Shirtless Style; You Won't Believe His Epic Response

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood's most eligible bachelor, Salman Khan, is now 58 years old. However, his charm hasn't diminished. Like Shah Rukh Khan, who is the same age, he continues to shine as a hero. He romances heroines half his age with ease. But not everything remains the same. This has proven that age is just a number. He prioritizes workouts, which is why he's fit and fine. He spends a lot of time at the gym every day. He has maintained his body well. A few days ago, some people expressed doubts about Salman Khan's six-pack. Salman Khan dismissed these doubts on stage. There is a saying that if you take off your shirt on screen, the movie will be a success. That's how famous Bollywood's box office sultan is for showing off his ripped physique.

Recently, actress Pooja Bedi questioned Salman Khan on her show about why he takes off his shirt. The actress asked why he takes off his shirt in every movie, is it part of success, saying that success is like underwear, it is necessary in life, but it is difficult to show it to everyone. To which the actor said, I have my own style. I just follow it and don't care what others think. I keep taking off my shirt, going to the gym is highlighted on social media. Seeing this, children also follow it. Instead of bad habits like drinking, smoking, wouldn't it be good to adopt such a good habit? He silenced the actress by answering!



Whatever the reason for taking off his shirt, one thing everyone likes about Salman Khan is that he doesn't kiss actresses on screen. This is a rule he has set for himself from the beginning, and he is following it. The actor has also given a reason for this. He said that his intention is that the family audience who come to watch the movie should not feel embarrassed. Taking off your shirt is not a bad habit, if children see it and make it a habit, let them do it, he said.



Talking about Salman Khan's films, he is currently busy with 'Sikander'. Salman Khan has seen a series of flops. He is hoping to win with this film. This film is being directed by Tamil director A. Murugadoss. The shooting of this film is going on in full swing. This film is expected to release on Eid 2025.

