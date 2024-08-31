Russia's Mi-8T Helicopter Goes Missing: Football Union Director, Wife Among 22 Onboard, Search Ops Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arseniy Zamyatin, the Director of the Russian Union, and his wife, Polina, are presumed missing following the disappearance of a Mi-8T helicopter in the remote Kamchatka Peninsula. The helicopter vanished from radar shortly after takeoff near the Vachkazhets volcano, while en route to Nikolaevka village.

The Mi-8T helicopter, operated by the company“Vityaz-Aero,” was carrying three crew members and 19 when it disappeared from radar under challenging weather conditions. The aircraft was reported missing approximately 25 kilometers from its destination in Nikolaevka village, according to RIA Novosti.

The search and rescue operations have been severely hampered by dense fog, strong winds, and darkness. Despite the efforts of local emergency services, the helicopter has not yet been located. Rescue teams reached the vicinity of the Vachkazhets volcano at 6:37 a.m. local time, deploying four pieces of equipment in their search. The team of five rescuers is currently combing the area, hoping to find any sign of the missing helicopter.

The helicopter, a Mi-8T model, took off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano but failed to arrive at its scheduled destination. The Mi-8T, a two-engine helicopter originally designed in the 1960s, is widely used in Russia but has seen an increase in fatal accidents in recent years. Earlier this month, another Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia's Far East region, carrying 16 people.

The Vachkazhets volcano, located west of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky city, is part of the Uzhno-Bystrinsky mountain range. Although the volcano is classified as "extinct," it has a history of powerful eruptions that shaped the region's landscape. The volcano's eruptions in ancient times divided the mountain range into three parts: Poperechnaya mountain, Vachkazhtsy mountain, and Vachkazhets mountain. The Kamchatka Peninsula, known for its volcanic activity, houses approximately 160 volcanoes, with 29 still active today.

The disappearance of the Mi-8T helicopter, along with its high-profile passengers, has drawn significant attention. The ongoing search operation continues to face difficulties due to adverse weather conditions, and authorities remain hopeful for a breakthrough in locating the missing aircraft.