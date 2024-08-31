"I've Not Fled Anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal Breaks Silence On AMMA Resignation And Hema Committee Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Mohanlal has denied any attempt to evade responsibility following his resignation as President of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram in the wake of the Hema Committee report, Mohanlal clarified that he was not hiding but had been occupied with personal issues, including his wife's surgery and other movie commitments and acknowledged that his delayed response was due to these circumstances.

“I have not fled anywhere. Because of my personal issues, I was not in Kerala. Because of my wife's surgery, I had to be in hospital,” the actor said.

Mohanlal stated that he had no detailed knowledge about the report and was hearing about the "power group" for the first time. He emphasized that AMMA should not be held accountable for everything, insisting that it should not be blamed for every issue affecting the Malayalam film industry. He expressed concern that the ongoing issues could damage the industry and urged against exacerbating the situation.

He also highlighted that AMMA's responsibilities extend beyond the current controversy, including providing pensions, insurance, housing, and organizing medical camps for its members. Mohanlal confirmed that his resignation was discussed and approved via a Google Meet with all board members.

Mohanlal reflected on the current state of the Malayalam film industry, stressing that it is in a critical phase and should not be further harmed. He urged the government and police to address the issues appropriately, noting that the matter is currently in court. He criticized the focus on AMMA alone, suggesting that other organizations and similar study mechanisms should be considered as well.

"We will cooperate for the greater good. Let's set aside discussions about WCC and AMMA. Instead, focus solely on Malayalam cinema. AMMA is not the only organization; there are many others. Speak on issues related to all these organizations. There are many things being heard from various places that are unfamiliar and unknown to us. What actually happened is unclear. There are about 21 organizations in Malayalam cinema. If you ask AMMA about these issues without asking any of these other organizations, what can we say?", Mohanlal asked.

The actor denied that his resignation was an act of defeat or evasion, insisting that it was a decision made in response to the allegations and the need for reform. He urged that the focus should shift from AMMA to broader issues affecting the industry. Mohanlal reiterated that he is not part of any "power group" and that the media's knowledge of the situation is limited to what has been publicly reported.

Earlier in the day, Mohanlal made his first public appearance since resigning as President of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) at the launch of the Kerala Cricket League. The renowned Malayalam actor attended the event in Thiruvananthapuram dressed formally.



In the video shared on YouTube, Mohanlal maintained a reserved demeanor until he took center stage, greeting attendees with folded hands and participating in the ceremony.

Earlier this week, Mohanlal stepped down from his role as AMMA President amidst the escalating MeToo movement in Malayalam cinema. His 17-member executive committee also resigned, following his lead.

A joint statement from Mohanlal and the committee explained their departure:“AMMA has decided to dissolve the executive committee on moral grounds due to allegations against some members. A new committee will be elected within the next two months.”

According to several reports, Mohanlal reportedly consulted privately with Mammootty, who is said to have supported Mohanlal's decision, agreeing it was the most appropriate course of action. The report also suggested that there were efforts to persuade Mohanlal to reconsider, but he remained steadfast in his decision.



