Photos: Malayalam Actress Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Gorgeous In Green Lehenga; Fans Can't Miss It

Priya Prakash Varrier is a name that is connected with her great acting abilities and immaculate sense of style. The actress from Check continues redefining fashion, and her admirers are in awe of the choices she makes regarding her wardrobe.

The most recent time she wore a flower-printed green lehenga, she matched it with a colour-coordinated top and a dupatta, and she left her fans salivating over her gorgeous looks. These photographs were uploaded on Instagram by her.

Statement earrings, rings, nose pins, a bracelet, and a necklace were some accessories she wore to further highlight her appearance. Her choice of makeup consisted of a perfect base, red lips, and kohl eyes.

She looked absolutely stunning. Her hair was wrapped into a bun, and a rose was placed to it. This was the last touch to my outfit. The hypnotic presence of the home served as an additional beautiful setting for her photographs.

Priya went ahead and included the song Chuttamalle, which Shilpa Rao performed and which was also included in the film Devara Part 1-Telugu.

In the comment section, Priya's admirers gathered in droves and lavished comments on the Check actress's appearance. A good number of them also left red heart emoticons in the comment box as they were posting.

Priya also released another series of photographs, featuring her in the same dress and displaying her toned figure. These photographs were accompanied by the song "Aaro Nee Aaro," which was included in the movie "Urumi."

In addition to her choices in terms of her wardrobe, Priya is also a frontrunner in terms of her acting abilities. The Tamil movie Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam will include her in a significant part, and she will be portraying that role.

With Dhanush serving as both the writer and director of this Tamil film, it is scheduled to be released in theatres across India on December 21st, 2024. The film Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam will include a number of notable actors, including Priyanka Arulmohan, Mathew Thomas, and Anikha Surendran, amongst more actors.



Wunderbar Films is the company that is responsible for producing this film, which is being marketed as a contemporary, bright, and playful love endeavour.

Now, the producers of the film Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam have released the first single from the film, which is titled Golden Sparrow.

GV Prakash Kumar's Golden Sparrow, a song that is sure to have your feet tapping, has managed to secure a spot on the hot chart on several social media platforms. Golden Sparrow is a song that was written by Arivu, and it contains the vocals of Dhanush, Sublahshini, and GV Prakash, in addition to Arivu himself.

In addition to the young cast of Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, this song also contains Priyanka Mohan in a guest part. This is a distinctive characteristic of the song.

