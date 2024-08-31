England Have Opportunity To Take Advantage Of Possibly Tired Sri Lankan Bowlers, Says Morgan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Eoin Morgan, England's 2019 ODI winning captain, predicted more runs to come from the hosts' batting line-up on day three of the second Test at Lord's, citing the need to take advantage of a fatigued Sri Lankan line-up.

England ended day two's play at 25/1 in seven overs, and have a mammoth lead of 256 runs against Sri Lanka to be in complete control of the proceedings, especially after bowling out the visitors for 196.

"I see an opportunity, be it mid-morning or early afternoon, to take advantage of a possibly tired Sri Lanka attack. They've only have had 55 or so to put their feet up after a gruelling 100 overs of toil and England should make them pay."

"The only thing which might upset the cart is the cloud have rolled in and it's a little cooler today. But I really think when Joe Root is in and with the middle-order strength, Harry Brook can come out all guns blazing," said Morgan to Sky Sports Cricket ahead of day three's play.

Michael Atherton, another former captain, believes there aren't many options at Sri Lanka's disposal to stop England from getting big runs on Saturday. "It's not a pretty position to be in, but what can you do? You've just got to stick in there and absolutely give it your all."

"Their bowlers have looked a bit out of condition in terms of going through the day with their spells, when they're coming back for their second and third spells. They might not have that long today - it depends on how long England want to take it - but I think that's an area for Sri Lanka thinking ahead for future series. They've got to get an attack which can go harder for longer," he added.

England seamer Matthew Potts reckons the hosts' bowling line-up has done half the job of setting up a potential series win for them at Lord's. "We obviously started quite well in this game, trying to put them under pressure, then as a seam unit it's about trying to take 20 wickets in a game. We've completed half of that task on something that offers a bit for the bowlers, but can be a little bit slow."