Mohanlal Breaks Silence On Kerala Film Industry's #Metoo Wave: 'Many People Are Involved, But...'

As the Malayalam film industry reels from a wave of #MeToo allegations, Mohanlal kept his first public appearance after resigning as President of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) low. However, he commented on issue saying several people are caught up in the wave of allegations, but not"everyone can be blamed".

He was attending the launch ceremony of the Kerala League in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a YouTube now going viral, Mohanlal, who was sporting a formal look, can be seen maintaining a low profile before he took centre stage for the lamp lighting. The star greeted everyone with folded hands as he participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Commenting on the growing sexual harassment cases, the Malayalam superstar said there are many people involved in it. However, not everyone can be blamed for this. "Those responsible will be punished, the investigation is going on."

Addressing the gathering at the event, Mohanlal requested the media not to put all the focus on AMMA. "Please don't destroy the industry. AMMA cannot answer all the questions. These questions should be asked from everyone."

Highlighting that the investigation into the matter is ongoing, the Malayalam star said the industry welcomes the Hema Committee report. "I have not read the Hema Committee report. The government made the right decision to release that report. This is a very hardworking industry. Many people are involved in it. But everyone cannot be blamed for this. Those responsible will be punished."

He also said the problems faced by junior artists are being investigated. "We will cooperate in the investigation process. We are here only to set things right. I am not aware of any such power group. I am not a part of it."

Mohanlal, 17 others step down from AMMA amid sexual harassment allegations

Mohanlal stepped down as the President of AMMA earlier this week amid the new wave of MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry. He had a 17-member executive committee, who also followed his lead and stepped down as from the association.

Mohanlal as well as the committee members issued a joint statement about their exit.“AMMA has decided to disperse the executive committee on moral grounds in the light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months," the statement read.