US Police Arrest Indian-Origin Man For Killing Nepali Student In Houston: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US have arrested a 52-year-old Indian-origin man, Bobby Singh, for allegedly shooting dead a 21-year-old student from Nepal during a robbery at her apartment, reported NDTV, quoting the New York Post.

According to the report, police had said that the student from Nepal, Muna Pandey, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her Houston apartment around 5.30 pm on Monday.

The apartment complex staff claimed they received an anonymous call about a body inside the apartment, the police said, adding she was declared dead when they reached.

But after two days, police released a photo of Shah, caught on CCTV leaving her apartment on Saturday. He was arrested later that day at a traffic stop and charged with murder.

NYP quoted a GoFundMe page as saying that Pandey had moved from Nepal to study at Houston Community College in 2021. The member of Nepalese Association of Houston even added that her mother had been trying to reach her for days.

"What her Mom said is her phone was always online. After Saturday night, phone was offline. She had three gunshots and she was laying down on the bed, with head down. Hopefully, the investigation will come up with some idea of how this happened," NYP quoted the person as saying.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Consulate and the Nepalese Association of Houston are working together to help make travel arrangements for Pandey's mother to fly to Houston.

"We are reaching out to you, our community, to help bring Anita to the United States so she can say goodbye to her only child and give Muna the farewell she deserves. The funds raised will be used to cover the costs of Muna's funeral and to bring her mother to Houston to be with her daughter's body for the final rituals," reads the GoFundMe page, which claimed to have raised nearly $30,000.