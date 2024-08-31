Kuwaiti Oil Price Down Up USD 1.69 To USD 79.48

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price went up by USD 1.69 to reach USD 79.48 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 77.79 on Thursday, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. At international markets, oil fell by USD 1.14 to USD 78.80 pb, while West Texas crude went down by USD 2.36 to USD 73.55. (end) km

