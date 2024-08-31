Twinkle Khanna Shares Serene Moments From Her Healing Journey

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Twinkle Khanna recently shared glimpses into her serene healing journey at a wellness retreat. She posted multiple pictures with a long caption, giving us a peek into her transformative experience.

The post is captioned:“Sometimes you need to press the pause button. A short rejuvenating break at the gorgeous @dharanaatshillim where we ate healthy meals, I gave up my beloved coffee, enjoyed a two-hour trek with friends and family through a lush forest and stood under thundering waterfalls. We were examined, oiled, prodded and jarred out of complacency. A break where instead of looking around us we looked within. What is the last thing you have done for a quick reset?”

At the retreat, Twinkle took a break from her busy life to focus on her health and well-being. She indulged in healthy meals, gave up her beloved coffee, and enjoyed a two-hour trek with friends and family through a lush forest. She connected with nature and rejuvenated her spirit.

The retreat was a chance for Twinkle to look within and reflect on her life, thoughts, and emotions. She was examined, oiled, prodded, and jarred out of complacency, leading to a deeper understanding of herself. This journey of self-discovery allowed her to break free from her busy schedule and focus on her inner peace.

Twinkle Khanna has had a successful career in the movie industry, both in front of and behind the camera. As an actress, she made her debut in 1995 with the film "Barsaat" and went on to appear in films like "Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai" and "Baadshah".

After retiring from acting in 2001, she pursued a career in writing and later became a film producer, co-founding Grazing Goat Pictures and launching her own production house - Mrs. Funnybones Movies, in 2016.

She has co-produced several films, including "Pad Man," which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues in 2018.