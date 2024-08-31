France At UN Warns All Countries Against Selling Arms To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France and the international community are ready to react decisively should Iran sell ballistic missiles to Russia.

The Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, Nicolas de Riviere, stated this in an address to the UN Security Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Russia has decided to buy combat drones from Iran in violation of Security Council 2231. If Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia, we are ready to respond quickly and in concert with new decisive measures," said de Riviere.

He called on all states to "refrain from supplying Russia with dual-purpose goods, as well as components that will contribute to its war of aggression."

Instead, the diplomat emphasized that arming Ukraine contributes to maintaining the rules-based world order. "The support of the international community hinders Russia, hindering its plans. It does not allow the territory of a sovereign state to be annexed, its borders to be altered by force in violation of the UN Charter, foreign and defense policies to be imposed on it, civilians to be shelled, and population to be deprived of water, gas, and electricity," said the diplomat.

In his opinion, "there is no other way to force Russia to stop the war than to resolutely support Ukraine's defense." "Surrender of someone who was subjected to aggression cannot be a condition of peace negotiations. In any case, this will never be the basis of a just and lasting peace that will comply with international law," he concluded.

It should be recalled that on Wednesday, August 30, the UN Security Council, at Russia's motion, held a meeting to discuss the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

