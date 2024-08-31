Japan Expands Military Capabilities Requesting Record Defense Budget For Fiscal 2025
Japan's Ministry of Defense has submitted a record-breaking
defense budget request of 8.54 trillion yen (US$59 billion) for the
fiscal year of 2025, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua .
The request on Friday marked the first time the country's
defense budget request has surpassed the 8-trillion-yen mark,
reflecting the government's intensified focus on enhancing its
military capabilities.
Local media reports showed that the defense budget for the
fiscal period that begins in April places significant emphasis on
boosting Japan's so-called "counterattack capabilities."
The defense ministry plans to allocate 970 billion yen to
enhance Japan's long-range defense capabilities, which include the
deployment and mass production of various long-range missiles.
An additional 323.2 billion yen would be set aside for the
development of a satellite constellation system that aims to deploy
multiple small satellites capable of detecting and tracking
warships, vessels, and missiles.
Furthermore, 3 billion yen would be invested in deploying
self-destruct drones for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.
The proposed expansion of Japan's military capabilities has
raised concerns domestically and internationally. Japan's push to
develop the capability to strike enemy bases marks a departure from
its post-war pacifist constitution, which adheres to an
"exclusively defense-oriented policy," according to Japanese
newspaper Tokyo Shimbun.
Such a shift is seen as potentially sparking an arms race in the
region, which could destabilize the regional security landscape,
the report added.
At the end of 2022, the Fumio Kishida government, despite
widespread opposition, forcefully updated three security and
defense-related documents, including the National Security
Strategy.
The government also plans to allot about 43 trillion yen(US$294
billion) to defense outlays from fiscal 2023 through 2027, nearly
1.6 times the amount over the previous five-year period.
