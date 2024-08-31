Facing Harassment At Workplace? Here's How Centre's She-Box Portal Can Come To Your Rescue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Union of Women and Child Development has inaugurated the SHe-Box site, a centralised for recording and monitoring sexual harassment complaints against women in the workplace.

The new SHe-Box portal acts as a centralised repository for information on Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) created across the country, embracing both the public and commercial sectors. "It provides a centralised platform for filing complaints, tracking their status, and ensuring timely processing of complaints by ICs," the Ministry stated in a news statement.

"It offers a simplified procedure and guaranteed complaint resolution for all parties involved. Real-time complaint monitoring would be made possible by the platform via a nominated nodal officer," it continued.

The Ministry also provided the link to access the SHe-Box portal and the new ministry website: and

"This website aims to establish a cohesive visual identity across digital platforms, enhancing the government's engagement with national and global audiences. As digital platforms become the primary point of contact for citizens, maintaining a strong and compelling brand presence is essential," it stated.

The platform's inauguration was welcomed by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, who called it a significant step towards preventing sexual harassment of women in the workplace.

According to WCD Minister Annapurna Devi, "In 2017, an upgraded version of SHEbox was launched based on the 2013 sexual harassment law, where women who are harassed at any workplace can register their case on this SHEbox, and file their complaint, following which two types of committees will be formed."

"One, for private institutions, an internal committee will be formed, and for government institutions, a local committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the DM or DC or an officer appointed by them. So when women register their complaint, it will be kept completely confidential, and through it, a case will be registered with the local committee or the internal committee, and actions will be taken by them from time to time," she added.

According to the Minister, victims will be notified of the steps that will be taken in response to the complaint.

"At the ministry level, we can also track how many cases have been recorded and where the complaint is in the process. This allows women in our workplaces to act courageously, exactly as the Prime Minister wishes to boost women's involvement in the workforce. So, for that, this will be quite important, and women may work fearlessly anyplace," Devi remarked.

The platform was officially inaugurated on Thursday in the national capital by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi.

During the event, Devi also unveiled the Ministry's new website. Savitri Thakur, the union minister of state for women and child development, and Anil Malik, the secretary for the same, were in attendance on the occasion, as were other ministry representatives.

Although the portal was first released, according to her, an enhanced version has now been released in order to meet current needs. She continued by saying that they will keep expanding the platform in accordance with the needs.

"We would like to urge women to work confidently and fearlessly wherever they are employed. If ever they face any trouble, especially in today's times where we see situations that arise due to the actions of a few with a disturbed mindset, they should not hesitate to file a complaint. Their name will be kept completely confidential when they register a complaint," she added.