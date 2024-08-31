K’Taka Cong Stages ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ Protest March, Asks Guv About Pending Pleas

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) The Karnataka staged a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest march on Saturday, condemning the Governor's consent to prosecute Chief Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case and questioning him over the delay in action against others.

The MLAs, MPs, and Ministers asked Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot about the delay in granting prosecution sanctions in pending cases against the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy and former BJP Ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, and Janardhana Reddy.

The protest march was led by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Congress representatives and prominent leaders gathered on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha and staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue, holding placards criticising the Governor.

The placards read,“BJP Stooge Governor,” and“Biased Governor.”

The leaders raised slogans against the Governor at the Mahatma Gandhi statue and marched towards the Governor's office.

Upon reaching Raj Bhavan, Deputy CM Shivakumar and the leaders met the Governor and submitted a memorandum.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, Shivakumar stated that the people had elected the Congress government with a significant mandate.

“They have given us 136 MLA seats, and we have a powerful government in place in Karnataka. Efforts are being made to destabilise this government. They think that if they manage to disturb the government here, they can weaken the opposition,” he said.

“In a federal system, Karnataka is a major contributor to the nation, helping out other states. Attempts are being made to create disturbances here. The Governor's office should not be used for this purpose. We urge the Governor to consider the other petitions seeking prosecution with fairness and deliver justice above party politics,” Shivakumar added.

When asked whether he believed the Governor's office would respond to their demands, Shivakumar maintained that they had done their duty.

“He has to carry out his duties. We trust that the Governor will take up the pending petitions,” he stated.

Minister for Food, KH Muniyappa emphasised that in a democratic system, the Governor should treat all matters equally.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil charged that the Governor's office has become the BJP's office.

He argued that the allegations against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case were false, pointing out that the show cause notice was issued on the same day the complaint was received against him.

He also noted that though preliminary enquiries against former BJP ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, Janardhana Reddy, and especially against HD Kumaraswamy have been completed, the petitions have been pending for the last nine to 15 months.

“There is no preliminary enquiry against CM Siddaramaiah. MUDA has erred, and we will win the legal battle,” he stated.

Minister for Social Welfare, HC Mahadevappa stated that the Raj Bhavan has been turned into a centre of politics and that the agitation will continue to seek justice in the case of CM Siddaramaiah.

Sources explained that Governor Gehlot informed the Congress delegation that he had not given consent for the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah on his own but had only acted on complaints filed against the CM.

The delegation urged him to take action on other petitions pending before him.