Shoriful Islam Misses Second Test Against Pakistan Due To Groin Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Rawalpindi, Aug 31 (IANS) Bangladesh fast-bowler Shoriful Islam has missed the second Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi due to a groin injury. Fellow pacer Taskin Ahmed has replaced him in Bangladesh's playing eleven, which marks his return to the longer format after a year.

"Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam has a groin strain and could not be considered for selection in the second Test against Pakistan which got underway in Rawalpindi today. The left-arm pacer had complained of discomfort in the groin area after the first match and subsequent tests confirmed the injury," said the Bangladesh Board (BCB) in a statement.

Bayjedul Islam Khan, the Bangladesh team physio, explained that Shoriful showed signs of discomfort after the first Test at Rawalpindi, which the visitors' won by ten wickets, marking their first-ever Test win against Pakistan.“Shoriful underwent an MRI following the first Test and the results show a Grade 1 left adductor strain. Recovery usually takes around 10 days in such cases and he has started his rehab.”

The injury timeline means that Shoriful is a likely doubtful starter for the two Tests against India, starting from September 19 in Chennai. Shoriful had picked three wickets in Bangladesh's win in the opening Test.

Shoriful was also handy with the bat, smashing two sixes in a 14-ball 22 in the first innings. Overall, Shoriful, who made his Test debut in 2021, has played 11 matches and picked up 25 wickets at an average of 33.72.

Bangladesh, who elected to bowl first at Rawalpindi, need either a win or a draw in the ongoing second Test to get a historic first Test series victory over Pakistan. The second Test started a day late after the first day was completely washed out due to relentless rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.