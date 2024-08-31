Fair Weather Forecast Over 2 Days-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 31 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday and Sunday will be moderate almost countrywide and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, Jordan Metoerological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, temperatures will rise slightly on Monday, and the weather will substantially remain similar to the two days earlier and the winds will be northwesterly and active occasionally.The weather on Tuesday will remain moderate summer almost nationwide and sizzling in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will range from a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 18?, while the port city of Aqaba will see a a scorching 39? during the day, sliding to 27? at night.