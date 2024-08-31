Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-669 Aug 31 2024: Who Will Win The First Prize?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-669 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Aug 31) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 669:
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Results awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Results awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Results awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Results awaited
4th Prize: Rs 5000
Results awaited
5th Prize: Rs 2000
Results awaited
6th Prize: Rs 1000
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.
