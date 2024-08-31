IAS Officer Dharmendra Appointed As Delhi's New Chief Secretary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The central appointed IAS officer Dharmendra as the new chief secretary of New Delhi, PTI reported on Saturday, citing a of Home Affairs order.

Dharmendra is a 1989-batch IAS officerwho will replace Naresh Kumar, who was a 1987-batch IAS officer. Kumar's extension ended on August 31.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Dharmendra, IAS (AGMUT:1989) is hereby transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f.01.09.2024 or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later,” the ministry of home affairs said in its order.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)