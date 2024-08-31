Paris-2024: Azerbaijani Athlete Becomes Paralympic Champion
8/31/2024 3:10:45 AM
Azerbaijani para taekwondo player Imamaddin Khalilov reached the
final match at the "Paris-2024" Summer Paralympic Games.
Azernews reports that the athlete, who performed in the K44
category in the 70-kilogram weight class, faced Turkey's Fatih
Çelik in a decisive match.
Our athlete won the Paralympic champion with a score of
15:2.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes
in 7 sports in the competition, which will continue until September
8. Another para taekwondo player Sabir Zeynalov (58 kilograms) won
a bronze medal in the national team.
