Paris-2024: Azerbaijani Athlete Becomes Paralympic Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani para taekwondo player Imamaddin Khalilov reached the final match at the "Paris-2024" Summer Paralympic Games.

Azernews reports that the athlete, who performed in the K44 category in the 70-kilogram weight class, faced Turkey's Fatih Çelik in a decisive match.

Our won the Paralympic champion with a score of 15:2.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes in 7 sports in the competition, which will continue until September 8. Another para taekwondo player Sabir Zeynalov (58 kilograms) won a bronze medal in the national team.