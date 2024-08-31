Kuwait Amir Congratulates Malaysia On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Saturday sent a cable to Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the king and the Malaysian people more progress and welfare. (end)
