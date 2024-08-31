عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Malaysia On Nat'l Day

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Malaysia On Nat'l Day


8/31/2024 3:05:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Saturday sent a cable to Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day, and wishing him well-being. (pick up previous)
mt



MENAFN31082024000071011013ID1108621614


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search