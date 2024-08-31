Kuwait PM Congratulates Malaysia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Saturday sent a cable to Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day. (pick up previous) mt

