Kuwait Amir Congratulates Kyrgyzstan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUAN) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the president well-being, and his country and people progress and prosperity. (end) hm

