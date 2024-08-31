Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Kyrgyzstan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president well-being. (pick up previous) hm

