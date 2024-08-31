Kuwait PM Congratulates Kyrgyzstan On Nat'l Day
8/31/2024 3:05:07 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the country's national day. (pick up previous)
