Vietnam's Two Major Airports To See Over 800,000 Passengers In National Day Holidays

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Hanoi: Two airports in Vietnam's biggest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are expected to serve more than 800,000 during the four-day National Day holiday from Saturday to Tuesday, local reported.

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi will welcome about 338,000 passengers with 2,100 domestic and international flights in the four days, up 11 percent compared to normal days.

On Sept. 3, the peak day, the airport is forecast to cater to more than 96,000 passengers, including nearly 35,000 foreign and more than 61,000 domestic holidaymakers, with 238 international flights and 331 domestic ones.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will serve about 120,000 passengers per day during the holiday.

There will be 700 flights per day departing from the airport, an increase of 5 percent compared to normal days.

In preparation for the holiday rush, the airports have implemented comprehensive plans to ensure smooth operations, focusing on passenger service, security, and safety.