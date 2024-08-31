عربي


First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Imammaddin Khalilov On Paralympic Gold

8/31/2024 2:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page congratulating Azerbaijani para taekwondo fighter Imammaddin Khalilov on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108621568


AzerNews

