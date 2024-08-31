DIWAN-2LD KUWAIT-TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Kuwait PM congratulates Trinidad and Tobago on nat'l day
KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Saturday sent a cable of congratulations to President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo on the country's national day. (pick up previous)
hm
