Irfan Hafiz Lone To Join Congress

Srinagar- In a significant development, prominent rights activist Irfan Hafiz Lone is set to join Congress.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Irfan is likely to join the party today and would be the NC- alliance's candidate on the segment.

As per seat-sharing arrangement worked out between NC and Congress, the latter would field its candidate on Wagoora-Kreeri seat, which comprises parts of the

erstwhile segment of Sangrama and Pattan.

Sources said that Irfan is likely to be Congress candidate on the segment given his impressive track-record as member of the district development council Baramulla and friendly relations with workers from different political parties in the segment.

Irfan, whose father Hafizullah Lone, a renowned businessman and social activist, was killed by unidentified gunmen in 1991, defeated Shoiab Nabi Lone in 2020 DDC polls.

With Irfan's entry in Congress, the Kreeri-Wagoora seat would witness a direct contest between him and Basharat Bukhari, a two-MLA and former minister.

