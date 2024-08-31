Astrakode Announces Launch Of AI Consultant For Simplified Smart Contract Creation On Astrakode Blockchain

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Pescara, Italy, 31st August 2024, AstraKode, the innovative no-code blockchain platform, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its latest feature: the AI Consultant , a conversational AI integrated into its Smart Contract IDE. This new feature is set to revolutionize the way users create Solidity smart contracts, making blockchain development even more accessible to non-technical users.







Empowering Blockchain Development with AI Integration

AstraKode Blockchain (AKB) is known for its intuitive, web-based no-code platform that allows users to create blockchain projects-such as private networks and smart contracts-without needing any programming skills. The AI Consultant takes this mission a step further by integrating advanced AI capabilities into the platform, enabling users to generate smart contracts through simple, natural language interactions.

“With the AI Consultant, we are enhancing the user experience in blockchain development,” stated Fabiano Izzo, CEO and Co-Founder at AstraKode.“Our objective is to eliminate the technical barriers that have traditionally restricted access to blockchain technology. By simulating the expertise of an experienced blockchain consultant in the design of smart contracts, we utilize a robust and refined knowledge base accumulated over time. This approach allows users to create complex smart contracts with greater ease and precision, guided by AI.”

This significant evolution of the platform is being developed in synergy with the University of Salerno (UNISA) . The Computer Science Department at UNISA is making a valuable contribution through advanced research activities and experimental developments, leveraging their extensive expertise and strong know-how. This collaboration underscores AstraKode's commitment to pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology by integrating academic excellence with practical innovation.

How the AI Consultant Works

The AI Consultant is integrated within AstraKode's Smart Contract IDE, initially supporting the creation of smart contracts in Solidity. This AI-powered feature goes beyond passively receiving project requirements. It actively engages with users, asking targeted questions to better understand the specifics of the project, much like a professional consultant. This proactive approach ensures that all necessary details are captured, enabling the AI to generate a well-tailored, pre-configured smart contract.







Key features of the AI Consultant include:



Proactive Conversational Interface : The AI interacts with users by asking relevant questions to clarify and refine project requirements, making the creation process highly intuitive and accessible.

Pre-Configured Projects Generation : Based on the detailed conversation, the AI generates a ready-to-use smart contract template tailored to the user's specific needs.

Guided Creation : The AI assists users throughout the entire creation process, ensuring a smooth and error-free experience. Error Checking : The AI also helps in identifying and correcting potential errors during the contract generation.

This innovative tool streamlines the development process, ensuring that even users with limited technical expertise can create robust, custom blockchain solutions.

Looking Ahead

The Alpha version of the AI Consultant is scheduled for release at the end of September 2024. Following this launch, AstraKode is planning another significant update focused on smart contract auditing . This future release will introduce an innovative and sophisticated auditing mechanism, integrating numerous verification tools to enhance the reliability and security of smart contracts.

About AstraKode

AstraKode is a cutting-edge start-up focused on making complex blockchain technologies accessible to everyone through its no-code platform. AstraKode Blockchain enables the creation, deployment, and management of blockchain applications and smart contracts with unparalleled ease and efficiency. By integrating AI-powered solutions, AstraKode continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the blockchain space, helping users turn their ideas into reality faster than ever before.







For more information, visit AstraKode Websit or contact:

Diana Levytska

Head of Growth